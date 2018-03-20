Coca-Cola HBC Romania appoints new GM

Coca-Cola HBC appointed Jovan Radosavljevic as new general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the company announced. He will take over the new position on May 1, 2018, replacing Jaak Mikkel, who will take over as general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Poland.

Jovan Radosavljevic began his career at Coca-Cola HBC more than 16 years ago in the Serbian sales team. Since 1998, he has held numerous positions within the company, until 2009 when he became Coca-Cola HBC Serbia’s sales manager. He then expanded his responsibilities to Montenegro in 2010 and Kosovo in 2011. He knows the Romanian market well, mainly due to the almost three years he spent here as a commercial director, during which he has contributed substantially to the redefining of Coca-Cola HBC Romania’s strategy.

At present, Radosavljevic leads a team of 370 people at Pivara Skopje, a joint venture between Coca-Cola HBC and Heineken in FYROM.

Jaak Mikkel has been Coca-Cola HBC Romania’s general manager for four years.

