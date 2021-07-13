Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 09:14
Politics

RO ruling coalition at risk due to Special Section for prosecutors

13 July 2021
Romanian reformist minister of justice Stelian Ion (USR PLUS) and the leader of the junior ruling party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, accused each other over the dismantling of the controversial prosecution office SIIJ dedicated to investigating prosecutors.

In several statements, minister Ion implied that although such a scenario is still remote, the ruling coalition could collapse unless all its members stick with the promises related to the justice reforms. One of the key topics on the agenda in this regard was the dismantling of the SIIJ.

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the senior ruling party PNL, claims that all political parties are determined to disband the special section. But so far, no formula has been found under which to take this step.

"We are continuing the discussions on this topic. We are looking for a consensual solution regarding the abolition of the special section," said the PNL president, after the coalition meeting on July 12, G4media.ro reported.

He added that there was no discussion about the version of the emergency ordinance or assuming responsibility in Parliament on this subject. "The talks continue. (…) There is that difference given by an amendment that is formulated by UDMR," Orban said.

On Sunday, July 11, the minister of justice, Stelian Ion, criticized harshly UDMR, which allegedly voted "side by side" with the radical AUR party on the issue of dissolving the Special Section.

The UDMR's response came from the leader of the Hungarian minority deputies, who accused the justice minister of "slipping towards Stalinism," Agerpres reported

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
10

