Cluj-Napoca hosts fifth edition of World Experience multicultural festival

The World Experience multicultural festival, formerly known as the Embassies’ Festival, will be organized for the first time in Cluj-Napoca this year, between June 13 and June 16. The event will take place at the National Theatre (on June 13 and June 15), at Casa de Cultura a Studentilor (on June 13 and June 16), and at the Casino-Center for Urban Culture (in the period June 13-16).

The festival’s program includes live shows, creative workshops and interactive music activities such as conferences and exhibitions. There will be musicians, dancers and speakers from over 25 countries.

The theme of the fifth edition of the World Experience festival will be The Unheard Music. More than 100 emergent artists “will take the public on an exciting end educational journey around the globe through traditional sounds and rhythms, but also with modern influences centered on reflecting the diversity of world musical heritage,” according to a press release.

Some of the artists confirmed so far are Pape Djiby Ba & Afro Swiss Orchestra, Tarabband, Lions of Africa, Moonlight Benjamin, Lela Soto Trio Flamenco, and JMO.

One-day tickets or four-day passes for the live performances can be purchased online at Entertix.ro for prices starting at RON 53.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)