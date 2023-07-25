Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca to invest EUR 25 mln in mobility infrastructure

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Cluj-Napoca is investing EUR 25 million (RON 123 million, including VAT) in the modernization of mobility infrastructure in the neighborhoods of Valea Chintăului, Valea Seacă, and Giuseppe Verdi. 

The works, which are being carried out by RADP Cluj-Napoca, are expected to be completed in December 2023 (G. Verdi) and August 2024 (Valea Chintăului and Valea Seacă).

The Valea Chintăului Street modernization project involves building a rainwater system, installing fiber optic cables, moving electrical wires underground, and setting up new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and signs. It will also include constructing 9 CTP bus stations. The project will take 18 months, with 4 months for planning and 14 months for execution.

On the other hand, Valea Seacă Street modernization includes a rainwater system, fiber optic cables, new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and 4 CTP bus stations. The project will take 20 months, with 4 months for planning and 16 months for execution.

Lastly, the Giuseppe Verdi Street project includes modernizing the road surface, sidewalks, and cycle lanes, and the creation of green spaces. The completion deadline for this project is December 2023.

Earlier this month, mayor Emil Boc also announced EUR 13.2 million modernization project for schools, most notably the Orthodox College "Nicolae Colan."

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca to invest EUR 25 mln in mobility infrastructure

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Cluj-Napoca is investing EUR 25 million (RON 123 million, including VAT) in the modernization of mobility infrastructure in the neighborhoods of Valea Chintăului, Valea Seacă, and Giuseppe Verdi. 

The works, which are being carried out by RADP Cluj-Napoca, are expected to be completed in December 2023 (G. Verdi) and August 2024 (Valea Chintăului and Valea Seacă).

The Valea Chintăului Street modernization project involves building a rainwater system, installing fiber optic cables, moving electrical wires underground, and setting up new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and signs. It will also include constructing 9 CTP bus stations. The project will take 18 months, with 4 months for planning and 14 months for execution.

On the other hand, Valea Seacă Street modernization includes a rainwater system, fiber optic cables, new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and 4 CTP bus stations. The project will take 20 months, with 4 months for planning and 16 months for execution.

Lastly, the Giuseppe Verdi Street project includes modernizing the road surface, sidewalks, and cycle lanes, and the creation of green spaces. The completion deadline for this project is December 2023.

Earlier this month, mayor Emil Boc also announced EUR 13.2 million modernization project for schools, most notably the Orthodox College "Nicolae Colan."

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea