Cluj-Napoca to invest EUR 25 mln in mobility infrastructure

The city of Cluj-Napoca is investing EUR 25 million (RON 123 million, including VAT) in the modernization of mobility infrastructure in the neighborhoods of Valea Chintăului, Valea Seacă, and Giuseppe Verdi.

The works, which are being carried out by RADP Cluj-Napoca, are expected to be completed in December 2023 (G. Verdi) and August 2024 (Valea Chintăului and Valea Seacă).

The Valea Chintăului Street modernization project involves building a rainwater system, installing fiber optic cables, moving electrical wires underground, and setting up new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and signs. It will also include constructing 9 CTP bus stations. The project will take 18 months, with 4 months for planning and 14 months for execution.

On the other hand, Valea Seacă Street modernization includes a rainwater system, fiber optic cables, new LED streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, and 4 CTP bus stations. The project will take 20 months, with 4 months for planning and 16 months for execution.

Lastly, the Giuseppe Verdi Street project includes modernizing the road surface, sidewalks, and cycle lanes, and the creation of green spaces. The completion deadline for this project is December 2023.

Earlier this month, mayor Emil Boc also announced EUR 13.2 million modernization project for schools, most notably the Orthodox College "Nicolae Colan."

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)