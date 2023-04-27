Cluj Napoca

New express bus line connects Cluj-Napoca to the airport

28 April 2023

Public transport company CTP Cluj-Napoca announced the introduction of a new express bus line that will connect the airport to the Mihai Viteazul Square in the city center. Starting in May, the new buses will stop both at the arrivals and departures terminals of Cluj-Napoca's "Avram Iancu" International Airport. 

As announced by Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj, the new express A1E line will be added to the regular lines run by CTP Cluj-Napoca, which usually operates around the airport area, namely lines 5 and 8. The bus ticket costs RON 6/trip.

"There will be electric buses on the A1E line that will enter the airport parking lot, both at the departure and arrival terminals, to facilitate access to public transport directly from the airport," the mayor said.

As noted from CTP's official website, the bus starts operating at 5 in the morning every 30 minutes or an hour from Monday to Friday. On the weekends, the schedule is a little bit different. 

"The new transport line, served by electric buses, will ensure direct interconnection between the airport and the city center, offering a fast and convenient option for Cluj residents and tourists," CTP Cluj-Napoca said.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)

