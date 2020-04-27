Newsroom
Coronavirus in Romania: Cluj-Napoca to lose EUR 60 mln if major summer festivals are canceled
27 April 2020
Many events and festivals have been canceled or postponed throughout Romania due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Other major festivals are scheduled for this summer, namely Untold, Electric Castle, and the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and their cancelation would cost the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania's Transylvania, about EUR 60 million, local Ziarul Financiar reported. TIFF, which was due to take place between May 29 and June, has already been postponed.

"TIFF has been postponed, and the organizers of the other large events are expecting May 15 (e.n. the date when the COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted in Romania). True, large-scale events are unlikely to take place given the announced and forecasted restrictions, but on the other hand, different and diverse ways of organizing these events can be found," Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said.

However, the festivals' organizers hope the restrictions will be lifted.

"At this time, the Untold and Neversea festivals are not canceled. We do everything in our power to keep hoping that this year too we will be able to bring the joy of the festivals in the best and safest conditions," said Edy Chereji, communications director Untold and Neversea.

Last year, Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, brought the city of Cluj-Napoca a profit of over EUR 45 million in just four days, according to Ziarul Financiar. Electric Castle also brought EUR 10 million to the city, while TIFF boosted Cluj's economy by EUR 7.8 million. The figures represent the funds invested by the festivals in the local economy, as well as the money spent by the participants.

