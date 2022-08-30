Business

Cluj, most business-friendly city in Romania for second year running

30 August 2022
Cluj-Napoca is Romania’s most business-friendly city for the second year running, according to the Emerging Europe Business Perception Index for 2022.

A business-friendly city must be conducive to the creation and development of businesses.

Such cities are usually the capitals, but this year’s Index features many cities that are not. The Polish city of Łódź, for example, took first place in this year’s ranking, and not the capital, Warsaw.

It is the second year in a row that Łódź claims first place. Last year, it was the first non-capital city to reach the top, according to Economedia.ro.

Cluj benefits from its smart city features and the significant support that local authorities give to businesses.

(Photo: Marius Pascalina/ Dreamstime)

