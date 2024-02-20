Climathon 2024: Hackathon dedicated to climate solutions to take place in 7 cities in Romania

Climathon, the global movement initiated by EIT Climate-KIC that empowers climate-minded citizens to take action and develop solutions to environmental challenges in their cities, has launched applications for the 2024 edition. Held as a hackathon, the event will take place in 7 cities in Romania and over 100 cities around the world, bringing together local communities, universities, innovators, various organizations, entrepreneurs, and public authorities.

Impact Hub Bucharest, together with EIT Climate-KIC and the support of Raiffeisen Bank Romania, is the organizer of Climathon 2024 in Romania.

For this year’s edition, local organizations and groups from Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, Timișoara, Ploiești, and Constanța are invited to become part of the global initiative and organize Climathon events in their cities. The selected organizations will receive EUR 10,000 to implement the hackathon in their communities. The deadline for registrations is March 3.

In Bucharest, Climathon 2024 will take place at Raiffeisen Media Center on April 20-21. To participate in this event, entrepreneurs or enthusiasts in the area of sustainability, individually or in teams, students, or representatives of public institutions, can register until April 7 by filling out the form here.

Five teams will be formed within each local Climathon event. The team that will develop the most innovative business solution responding to the challenge identified at the local level will be awarded EUR 5000 to continue its development.

In addition, the winning local projects have the chance to be included in the short list of selected innovators for the Pitch Day stage of the Romania ClimAccelerator 2024, in the Idea stage category. ClimAccelerator is the most complex accelerator in the country dedicated to startups in the field of green technologies.

Further details about Climathon 2024 in Romania are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)