Romanian PM-designate increasingly inclined to talk to reformist USR

Romanian prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will hold talks with the reformist party USR on October 25, according to sources familiar with the negotiations for the formation of the new Government.

The PM-designate will explore with more interest possible ways of cooperation, after the Liberal Party (PNL), which he is a member of, has evaluated the ten conditions submitted by the Social Democrats (PSD) in exchange for limited support in Parliament until February 1, the sources quoted by Hotnews.ro implied.

During the weekend, PSD offered to support the would-be Government of PM Ciuca for three months, conditioned on ten requirements in the social, economic and health sectors.

"The Liberals did not agree that the ten conditions of PSD should be introduced in the ruling strategy and [did not agree] with the temporary support of the Ciuca Government until February. The discussion has been suspended for the time being. The discussions will most likely be resumed during the week," explained the quoted sources.

In separate news, President Klaus Iohannis did his best to make impossible any cooperation between the former allies in the centre-right coalition: PNL and USR. While in Bruxelles, President Iohannis has again criticised the harshly USR blaming them for the crisis.

At this moment, the prime minister-designate, general (R) Nicolae Ciuca seems to be part of more chains of command, of which two are visible: he is under the informal authority of President Iohannis and under the formal authority of the Liberal Party (PNL). Diverging commands could result in a failure of his attempt to form a Government with enough support in Parliament. President's pressures towards an agreement with the Social Democrats have already created massive tensions within the Liberal Party.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

