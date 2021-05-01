Profile picture for user sfodor
Covid-19: RO Govt. aims to start the second phase of the vaccination campaign next week

05 January 2021
The Government plans to start the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign next week, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced. The second phase covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential sectors.

Romania kicked off the first phase of the vaccination campaign, targeting healthcare professionals, on December 27. By January 4, 25,508 people received the vaccine.

“It is our intention to move to the second phase starting with the second half of next week; this means that the 932 vaccination centers set up outside of hospitals should be functional. This is where we need the support of the prefects, as representatives of the Government, in every community,” Cîţu said.

The PM said the campaign kicked off at a slower pace, but “we saw that we had 230 centers open yesterday, and I think this is a good pace.”

A total of 11,912 healthcare professionals received the vaccine in the last 24 hours, and the authorities hope to reach an average of 20,000 people receiving the vaccine daily.

Romania outlined a three-phase vaccination campaign. The first phase targets healthcare professionals and those working in care homes. The second phase covers vulnerable groups and those working in key, essential sectors, and it is carried out in vaccination centers, by mobile vaccination teams, or at family practices. The third phase covers the general public, and it is carried out in vaccination centers, by mobile vaccination teams, at family practices, or at drive-through vaccination centers.

