Local authorities in Romania hit investment budget limits, PM Citu promises more

Romania’s Development Minister informed local administrations that the RON 4 bln (EUR 800 mln) budget of the National Local Development Program (PNDL) provisions under the 2021 budget planning, and recommended city and village mayors to temporarily finance the project from their own resources or suspend the payments.

Minister Cseke Attila promised that the payments would continue after the mid-year budget revision, which is typically operated in August.

Prime minister Florin Citu confirmed that all the projects carried under PNDL would be financed, News.ro reported.

The invoices filed by June 15 will be paid from the central Government budget by July 20, and the payments will resume after the budget revision in August, minister Citu explained.

(Photo: Vinnstock | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com