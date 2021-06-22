Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:21
Politics

Romanian PM Citu under attack from both sides for slow COVID-19 vaccination

22 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu came under criticism for how the vaccination campaign develops from both Social Democrat opposition and from his own party, more precisely from the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who is Citu’s rival in this fall’s internal party elections.

While reminding PM Citu that “he is in that post because of the negotiations I carried,” Orban also mentioned that “there’s room for improvements” in the vaccination campaign, Agerpres reported.

As the incidence of the COVID-19 virus drops sharply in Romania, so does the number of Romanians willing to vaccinate.

Spain opening its borders for Romanians irrespective of whether they are vaccinated/tested or not, possibly followed by other countries, may further diminish Romanians’ interest in getting vaccinated.

Besides the public health and economy, PM Citu would be a victim of another wave of infections this fall, which is is seen as increasingly likely by experts, including Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

The vaccination rate in Romania reached 25% of the eligible population, according to Gheorghita.

The Government recently drafted procedures for re-selling or donating “tens of millions” of doses. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:21
Politics

Romanian PM Citu under attack from both sides for slow COVID-19 vaccination

22 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu came under criticism for how the vaccination campaign develops from both Social Democrat opposition and from his own party, more precisely from the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who is Citu’s rival in this fall’s internal party elections.

While reminding PM Citu that “he is in that post because of the negotiations I carried,” Orban also mentioned that “there’s room for improvements” in the vaccination campaign, Agerpres reported.

As the incidence of the COVID-19 virus drops sharply in Romania, so does the number of Romanians willing to vaccinate.

Spain opening its borders for Romanians irrespective of whether they are vaccinated/tested or not, possibly followed by other countries, may further diminish Romanians’ interest in getting vaccinated.

Besides the public health and economy, PM Citu would be a victim of another wave of infections this fall, which is is seen as increasingly likely by experts, including Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

The vaccination rate in Romania reached 25% of the eligible population, according to Gheorghita.

The Government recently drafted procedures for re-selling or donating “tens of millions” of doses. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars