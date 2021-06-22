Romanian PM Citu under attack from both sides for slow COVID-19 vaccination

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu came under criticism for how the vaccination campaign develops from both Social Democrat opposition and from his own party, more precisely from the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who is Citu’s rival in this fall’s internal party elections.

While reminding PM Citu that “he is in that post because of the negotiations I carried,” Orban also mentioned that “there’s room for improvements” in the vaccination campaign, Agerpres reported.

As the incidence of the COVID-19 virus drops sharply in Romania, so does the number of Romanians willing to vaccinate.

Spain opening its borders for Romanians irrespective of whether they are vaccinated/tested or not, possibly followed by other countries, may further diminish Romanians’ interest in getting vaccinated.

Besides the public health and economy, PM Citu would be a victim of another wave of infections this fall, which is is seen as increasingly likely by experts, including Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

The vaccination rate in Romania reached 25% of the eligible population, according to Gheorghita.

The Government recently drafted procedures for re-selling or donating “tens of millions” of doses.

