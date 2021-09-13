Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

More than one candidate vying for the post of Romanian PM Florin Citu

13 September 2021
The leader of the Romanian Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated while presenting his program as a candidate for the party's leadership, that he is ready to return as head of the Government as well.

"I am ready to take on the responsibility of leading the Government," Orban told the Liberals in Vrancea, quoted by G4media.ro. Incumbent prime minister Florin Citu, his rival for the party leadership, is under pressure from the Liberals' junior partner USR-PLUS.

Orban added that the party could no longer afford to waste time as soon as this political crisis was overcome.

Asked if Florin Cîţu could be replaced by a prime minister from USR PLUS, Orban said: "No way."

The question was asked after Dacian Cioloş declared, during a debate with the other candidates for the USR-PLUS leadership, that the best way for USR-PLUS reformists to secure that reforms will be pursued is that they nominate the future prime minister.

During the same event, Cioloş declared that he no longer wants "USR PLUS to be in the shadow of PNL".

The PNL leader stressed, however, that "the restoration of the coalition is done based on the existing agreement," G4media.ro reported. Possibly certain details that prompted problems in the past might be amended, he admitted.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

