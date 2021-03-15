Romanian-born philosopher Emil Cioran's aphorisms inspire French comics book

On ne peut vivre qu'à Paris, a bandes dessinées book based on the aphorisms of Romanian-born philosopher and essayist Emil Cioran, was recently published in France. The illustrations were done by Patrice Reytier.

Announcing the release of the book, Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to France, notes that Cioran has become a comic strip character.

"We see Cioran walking in an empty Paris (what resemblance to our times!), a delicate, fragile, pensive, and, obviously, pessimist character. He walks from Jardin du Luxembourg to Tuileries and from the Latin Quarter to Père Lachaise,” Niculescu explains.

The book was published at Rivages Publishing House, with a foreword by Sylvie Dubrunquez.

