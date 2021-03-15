Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 14:48
Culture

Romanian-born philosopher Emil Cioran's aphorisms inspire French comics book

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On ne peut vivre qu'à Paris, a bandes dessinées book based on the aphorisms of Romanian-born philosopher and essayist Emil Cioran, was recently published in France. The illustrations were done by Patrice Reytier.

Announcing the release of the book, Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to France, notes that Cioran has become a comic strip character.

"We see Cioran walking in an empty Paris (what resemblance to our times!), a delicate, fragile, pensive, and, obviously, pessimist character. He walks from Jardin du Luxembourg to Tuileries and from the Latin Quarter to Père Lachaise,” Niculescu explains.

The book was published at Rivages Publishing House, with a foreword by Sylvie Dubrunquez.

 

Emil Cioran, personaj de benzi desenate. Zilele acestea a apărut în Franța o BD despre celebrul filozof român, „devenit...

Posted by Luca Niculescu on Sunday, March 14, 2021

(Photo: Luca Niculescu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 14:48
Culture

Romanian-born philosopher Emil Cioran's aphorisms inspire French comics book

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On ne peut vivre qu'à Paris, a bandes dessinées book based on the aphorisms of Romanian-born philosopher and essayist Emil Cioran, was recently published in France. The illustrations were done by Patrice Reytier.

Announcing the release of the book, Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to France, notes that Cioran has become a comic strip character.

"We see Cioran walking in an empty Paris (what resemblance to our times!), a delicate, fragile, pensive, and, obviously, pessimist character. He walks from Jardin du Luxembourg to Tuileries and from the Latin Quarter to Père Lachaise,” Niculescu explains.

The book was published at Rivages Publishing House, with a foreword by Sylvie Dubrunquez.

 

Emil Cioran, personaj de benzi desenate. Zilele acestea a apărut în Franța o BD despre celebrul filozof român, „devenit...

Posted by Luca Niculescu on Sunday, March 14, 2021

(Photo: Luca Niculescu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas