Romanian-born philosopher Emil Cioran's aphorisms inspire French comics book
On ne peut vivre qu'à Paris, a bandes dessinées
Announcing the release of the book, Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to France, notes that Cioran has become a comic strip character.
"We see Cioran walking in an empty Paris (what resemblance to our times!), a delicate, fragile, pensive, and, obviously, pessimist character. He walks from Jardin du Luxembourg to Tuileries and from the Latin Quarter to Père Lachaise,” Niculescu explains.
The book was published at Rivages Publishing House, with a foreword by Sylvie Dubrunquez.
Emil Cioran, personaj de benzi desenate. Zilele acestea a apărut în Franța o BD despre celebrul filozof român, „devenit...Posted by Luca Niculescu on Sunday, March 14, 2021
(Photo: Luca Niculescu Facebook Page)