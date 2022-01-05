Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 08:38
Romanian ruling coalition leader Ciolacu argues vaccination should be optional

05 January 2022
The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said that “it is a bit too late” to enact the Covid pass through parliament (the only legal way to do it), and anyway, there is no consensus among the ruling coalition’s parties to support such an initiative.

“I don’t believe in the Covid Pass with a single option [of getting vaccinated], I do not believe that we should put pressure on Romanians in the sense of getting vaccinated or not,” Ciolacu said as part of ambiguous rhetoric easily interpreted against the vaccination, Hotnews.ro reported.

He clearly stated that the bill drafted by the Liberal party (PNL, the junior ruling party) included a single provision, namely regarding mandatory vaccination of the medical staff – and PSD rejected such a bill.

There are other ways to defeat the pandemic, such as antiviral medicines, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

COVID
Normal
(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

COVID
Normal
 

