Romanian ruling coalition leader Ciolacu argues vaccination should be optional

The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said that “it is a bit too late” to enact the Covid pass through parliament (the only legal way to do it), and anyway, there is no consensus among the ruling coalition’s parties to support such an initiative.

“I don’t believe in the Covid Pass with a single option [of getting vaccinated], I do not believe that we should put pressure on Romanians in the sense of getting vaccinated or not,” Ciolacu said as part of ambiguous rhetoric easily interpreted against the vaccination, Hotnews.ro reported.

He clearly stated that the bill drafted by the Liberal party (PNL, the junior ruling party) included a single provision, namely regarding mandatory vaccination of the medical staff – and PSD rejected such a bill.

There are other ways to defeat the pandemic, such as antiviral medicines, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)