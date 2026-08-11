Cinemascop: Festival in Eforie Sud kicks off this weekend

The ninth edition of the festival Cinemascop brings a program of European films, creative workshops, community meals, and a silent disco party to the Cinemascop Garden in Eforie Sud, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea.

The festival opens on August 14 with the Hungarian film Orphan, directed by László Nemes, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Son of Saul. Set in Budapest in the aftermath of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, the film follows a 12-year-old boy trying to uncover the truth about his family’s past in a society still scarred by war and violence. The film is presented by the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Center Bucharest.

On August 16, the Polish documentary The Godmothers, directed by Emilia Śniegoska, follows the friendship between Hanka and Bronka, two women from the village of Pleșa in Bukovina. As the world around them changes, they retain their independence, sense of humor, and the bond they have built over a lifetime. The film is presented by the Polish Institute in Bucharest.

On August 17, the Italian crime comedy Agata Christian: Murder in the Snow, directed by Eros Puglielli, turns the relaunch of a game into a real murder investigation after a murder and an avalanche leave guests stranded in a mansion in the Aosta Valley. Inspired by the novels of Agatha Christie and the success of the Knives Out franchise, the film is presented by the Italian Cultural Institute in Bucharest.

On August 18, the French film Jim’s Story, by Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu, follows nearly two decades in the life of Aymeric, who becomes a father figure to the child of a former colleague. Screened in the Cannes Première section in 2024 and earning Karim Leklou a César Award for his performance, the film is presented by the French Institute in Romania.

On August 19, the Romanian film Catane, Ioana Mischie’s feature-film debut, focuses on a community that has found an ingenious way to avoid paying taxes by declaring people with disabilities in almost every household. When the authorities launch an investigation, the entire community is forced to confront a truth it has been trying to conceal. The film is presented by the Romanian Cultural Institute.

The festival ends on August 20 with the Czech-Danish documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin, winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. It follows teacher Pavel Talankin, who captures from the inside the transformation of his school into an instrument of war propaganda. The film is presented by the Czech Centre Bucharest, with the screening organized in partnership with KineDok Romania as part of this season’s selection.

At the 1M² Gallery, the former cinema ticket booth that has been transformed into an art gallery, visitors will be able to see a video work by artist Loredana Bardaș. The ETAJ on Wheels space at the entrance to the garden will host an exhibition by Sergiu Chihaia exploring the resilience of nature. A collective installation created by Alexandra Dumitrescu and Emil Cristian Ghiță at the beginning of the summer will continue to collect messages from visitors wishing to share a thought or memory. The exhibitions Eforie Unframed and The City with Four Names will remain accessible on the seafront. The garden will also feature areas for table tennis and LEGO.

Meanwhile, Mini Cinema will present a selection of British short films curated by the British Council, including BAFTA-winning animations and thematic programs focusing on climate change, communities and identity.

The Cinemascop Garden opens daily at 6 p.m., and admission to all activities is free.

(Photo: Czech Center)

simona@romania-insider.com