Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:28
Agriculture

Polish CIECH group enters Romania's agri-chemicals market

24 February 2022
The Polish chemical group CIECH expands its agribusiness business in Romania by setting up CIECH Agro Romania to serve customers in the agricultural field starting in March 2022.

The investments in setting up the local business are estimated at EUR 6.5 mln over the next three years, the group announced.

"The main objective of the company will be to further expand the agro-industrial activity of the CIECH Group and to offer Romanian farmers products that ensure effective crop protection, especially the innovative BGT technology, as well as a wide range of corn protection programs," said Wojciech Babski, CEO of BU Agro CIECH, quoted by News.ro.

A mixed Romanian-Polish team of 20 people will ensure the activity of CIECH Agro Romania.

The team members will be involved in building a distribution network of phytosanitary products from the company's portfolio on the Romanian market, through the main wholesalers, as well as in providing agrotechnical consulting by CIECH representatives.

The Romanian subsidiary's aim will be to build a wide distribution network and provide Romanian farmers with products that ensure effective crop protection, especially the innovative BGT ("Better Glyphosate Technology"), which is a response to the challenges of sustainable agriculture and European Ecological Pact.

