Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 08:24
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO chemical group Chimcomplex’s shares surge by 29% in one day

20 April 2021
The shares of Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), controlled by local entrepreneur Stefan Vuza, jumped by 29% on Monday, April 19, after the company announced it completed the first steps for a secondary listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The company’s market capitalization thus reached over RON 1.1 bln (EUR 223 mln). The Chimcomplex shares are up 92% since the beginning of this year. The strong evolution was backed by positive financial results reported for 2020.

The company obtained a net profit of RON 95 mln (EUR 19.5 mln) last year, compared to losses of RON 44 mln in 2019, although its turnover declined by 8%, to RON 1.17 bln (EUR 240 mln). The operating profit (EBITDA) reached RON 247 mln (EUR 50.7 mln), representing 22% of the turnover.

This year, Chimcomplex aims to increase its turnover by a third, to RON 1.57 bln (EUR 320 mln), and estimates a similar increase in EBITDA, to RON 331 mln (EUR 67 mln). The net profit should thus reach RON 112 mln (EUR 22.8 mln), according to the company’s budget for 2021. 

(Photo: Chimcomplex.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

