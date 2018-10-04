Productions from all over Europe come at children’s theater festival in Bucharest

Theater productions from Italy, UK, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Finland and Switzerland will come at the International Children’s Theater Festival (FITC), taking place in Bucharest between October 6 and October 13. Romanian companies will present their productions as well.

The festival targets children up to 12 years old. Its program covers 17 performances, divided into two sections, one for children under 6 years old, and one for children older than 6.

The event takes place at the Ion Creanga theater, the National Dance Center, the Excelsior and Mic theaters, the National Palace of Children and Creart.

The festival will also award the best actors and productions presented at FITC.

The program is available here.

