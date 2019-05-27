Interactive children’s museum to open in Alba Iulia after EUR 2.5 mln investment

An interactive children’s museum similar to the Zoom Kindermuseum in Vienna will be built in Alba Iulia, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, with an investment of almost RON 12 million (some EUR 2.5 million).

The museum will be built with EU funds and will feature educational installations, spaces for scientific experiments, painting and toy making workshops, and a café for parents, local Mediafax reported. Moreover, the building will have personalized entrances for children with disabilities.

The museum, named Muzeul Copilului, will have different rooms where children can learn new things while having fun. For example, there will be a space where children can make experiments in physics and chemistry, an area where they can learn about nature and the human body or another one arranged for artistic activities and the organization of exhibitions.

“The museum is a compilation of modular functions that combines, among other things, a small natural science center, but also a music and digital creation studio, a lab for physics and chemistry experiments, but also a virtual and augmented reality simulator; it is a coding and robotics club, and a playground for all ages and tastes. It is a kitchen in which children will learn to cook, a ceramic workshop, but also a makerspace with models, accessories and tools that can be used for small construction, including a city’s development planning according to the children’s imagination,” explained Nicolaie Moldovan, city manager of Alba Iulia and co-author of the project.

“The fascinating universe of galaxies, planets, stars, etc. will make its secrets known in the space dedicated to astronomy. The museum will have a multimedia projection room with an audio-video library, with flexible furniture and decorations useful for learning or social events,” he added.

According to Moldovan, work is to begin this fall and end in about two years. The land on which the museum will be built has an area of 6,813 square meters.

[email protected]