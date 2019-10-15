Newsroom
Events
International children's book fair in Bucharest this week
15 October 2019
The BOOKerini International Children’s Book Fair will return with its second edition in Bucharest this week, at the National Library of Romania. The event is scheduled to take place between October 17 and October 20.

During the four-day event, the children will get to meet their favorite authors, test their drawing skills on the Wall with stories (Peretele cu povesti), and participate in over 50 events prepared by the organizers, according to local News.ro.

BOOKerini’s program will also include meetings between professionals in the field, workshops for children held by children’s book authors and illustrators, conferences and debates for parents, teachers, and know-how exchange between publishers, authors from Romania and guests from other countries (France, Hungary, Greece and Sweden).

50 guests from Romania and three from abroad, as well as over 20 publishers will be present at the event. Entry is free, subject to availability.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/BOOKerini. Targul international de carte pentru copii)

