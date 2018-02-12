Romania’s railway passenger carrier CFR Calatori will cut by half the ticket prices on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and on Dragobete (February 24) – the day when the Romanians celebrate love.

The 50% discount is granted at the purchase of two tickets for the same train, on the same route, in the same day, CFR Calatori said. The list of trains included in the offer is available here.

The Valentine’s Day and Dragobete offer is available exclusively at CFR ticket offices located in railway stations.

Moreover, the couples in Bucharest will also have the chance to express their love from Gara de Nord train station’s megaphone on February 14 and February 24.

