Medical recovery clinic network Centrokinetic expands in Brașov and Bucharest

Medical recovery clinic network Centrokinetic acquired two KineticPlus clinics in Brașov, central Romania, and opened a new clinic in the Dristor area of Bucharest, expanding its footprint to seven units. The announcement came shortly after the launch of the first Centrokinetic clinic outside Bucharest, in Cluj-Napoca, in early December of last year.

Growth investment fund AGISTA, which entered Centrokinetic’s shareholding last summer by acquiring a stake of over 30%, supported the medical network’s recent expansion. The company’s target is to reach at least 10 clinics in the next four years.

“This is a significant milestone for us and we are thrilled to see traction in the Centrokinetic project. Following the opening of the clinic in Cluj-Napoca, we are now launching the fourth clinic in Bucharest and acquiring the KineticPlus clinics in a short timeframe. We are pleased to have played a role in facilitating this M&A transaction and providing support throughout the entire acquisition process,” stated Dragoș Dărăbuț, Senior Investment Manager at AGISTA.

Centrokinetic is a network of integrative orthopedics and medical recovery clinics dedicated to osteo-articular conditions. It works with a team of more than 110 professionals.

AGISTA invests across various sectors, with a primary focus on industries such as IT&C, healthcare, recycling, and agritech. Since its launch, it has invested in Centrokinetic, Bittnet Group, Eplus Smart Energy, Dendrio Solutions, GRX - recently rebranded as FORT, and Top Tech.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AGISTA)