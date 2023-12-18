RO healthcare network opens Timișoara clinic following EUR 8 million investment

Healthcare network Regina Maria inaugurated Policlinica Banat in Timișoara following a EUR 8 million investment, the company said.

With a surface of 2,800 sqm, the clinic offers access to 31 medical specialties, ranging from cardiology, neurology, and ophthalmology to medical genetics, hematology and an intrauterine insemination laboratory. Its imaging department covers radiology, CT, MRI and echography.

In recent years, the company invested more than EUR 20 million in developing its network in Timișoara, it said, reflecting its “commitment to building a comprehensive medical ecosystem for the patients in the western part of the country.”

“This is a major investment we make in Policlinica Banat, through which Regina Maria consolidates its firm commitment towards regional development and offers access to an exceptional medical experience. […] The second stage in the development of Policlinica Banat follows next year, with the integration of a regional lab that will consolidate this complex, multidisciplinary approach,” Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria, said.

“The footprint of Regina Maria in the county covers comprehensive hospital services, a maternity hospital, specialized ambulatory care, imaging centers, as well as laboratory services. Yearly, in the 20 locations, we cater to patients who receive top medical care. In the western part of the country, our team offers services and support to more than 50,000 subscribers. This shows our solid commitment to the community's health, with plans to expand and develop in the entire region,” Mihai Melciu, regional director of Regina Maria, said.

