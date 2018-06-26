Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank decided on Tuesday to end its contract with local advertising agency Papaya, after a ten-year collaboration. The decision came less than 24 hours after the company announced that it would give all its employees a day off on Wednesday to join the protest against the ruling coalition set to take place on Wednesday at the Parliament’s Palace, according to a message on Papaya’s Facebook page.

“We thank CEC Bank for 10years of beautiful collaboration, even for the year we worked pro bono. If anyone knows the real reason why they cancelled our contract today, less than 24 hours from the previous post, we ask them to help us,” reads the Facebook post which gathered over 3,000 likes and close to 900 shares in under two hours. The post also had over 170 comments, mostly positive.

Meanwhile, CEC Bank received a wave of negative comments on its Facebook page with dozens of clients saying they would end their relationship with this bank.

On Monday, Papaya also announced on Facebook that its activity will be closed on Wednesday. “We have made this decision to allow our colleagues a day off, during which you can find them in front of the Parliament at the entrance near Izvor park,” said that post, which also had 4,500 likes and 1,800 shares.

A protest against the ruling coalition is set to take place at the Parliament’s Palace on Wednesday, when the MPs are expected to vote on a no confidence motion against the PSD-ALDE cabinet led by Viorica Dancila. The ruling coalition also plans to bring its supporters to the Parliament.

Papaya Advertising was founded in 2002 by local investor Robert Tiderle. Besides CEC Bank, the agency’s client portfolio includes Alexandrion Group – the biggest spirits producer in Romania, paint producer Fabryo and telecom group Digi. The company also created spots for the Interior Ministry as well as for the Save Rosia Montana campaign in the past.

CEC Bank is the biggest state lender in Romania, under the Finance Ministry’s control.

[email protected]