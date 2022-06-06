Chamber of Commerce proposes streamlining Romania’s territorial organization

The territorial reorganization of Romania by reducing the number of counties to 15 is a priority for reducing budget expenditures, the representatives of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) argue.

The Chamber organized a working meeting with important employers and professional organizations in Romania. The discussions focused on the current economic situation, the possibilities for the development and promotion of Romanian products and services and the ways to reduce public expenditures.

Thus, the signatory organizations consider a priority the territorial reorganization of Romania by reducing the number of counties to 15, as well as redefining the notion of ‘commune’ as a locality with at least 5,000 inhabitants, Bursa reported.

CCIR suggests that the reorganization should be carried out on the model of the organization of the Courts of Appeal, which are 15 in number, respectively in Bucharest, Craiova, Timisoara, Oradea, Cluj, Suceava, Iasi, Galati, Constanta, Ploiesti, Pitesti, Alba-Iulia, Targu Mureş, Bacău, Braşov.

This model can also be taken in the case of counties, the Chamber argues, adding that the Constitution does not specify a certain number of counties.

(Photo: Marko Bukorovic | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com