Catinvest expands Electroputere mall in southern Romania, adds office spaces

The French real estate group Catinvest has obtained the required building permit to start construction works for a new, EUR 6 mln extension of its Electroputere Mall located in Craiova, in southern Romania.

Upon completing the project, the mall will have five new restaurants, of which three will have private outdoor terraces, a new outdoor terrace to be shared by the clients of the restaurants, and an extension of 5,500 square meters of additional retail space.

“Food has become a key factor of attractivity for malls,” explained Jibril Semour, general manager of Catinvest Eastern Europe.

In addition to the extension of Electroputere Mall, Catinvest will open this summer another building on the former industrial platform Electroputere: a new office and retail project comprising 9,000 square meters GLA of retail and entertainment and 16,000 square meters GLA of A-class offices. The developer is investing EUR 39 mln in the new project.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

