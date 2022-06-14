Business

Pharma group owned by RO entrepreneur reaches EUR 2 bln sales

14 June 2022
The Catena-Fildas pharmacy and distribution network reached a combined turnover of EUR 2 billion in 2021 after an 8% increase relative to the previous year.

The group, founded and owned by Romanian entrepreneur Anca Vlad, is still planning to expand its pharmacies and distribution network this year despite the inflation, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Catena operates 900 pharmacies nationally. Its distribution wing, Fildas, manages 15 pharma warehouses.

The two companies hire over 8,100 people across Romania and have been active in the country for three decades.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

