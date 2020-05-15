Romania's Govt. starts connecting retailers’ cash registers to central system

The first electronic cash registers operated by Romanian large-sized retailers will be connected to the tax collection agency's central system next week.

The mandatory reporting of the information about the receipts issued will be done in three stages, depending on the size of the companies, finance minister Florin Citu announced on May 14.

"Digitizing ANAF and the Finance Ministry has been my priority from the first moment I took over the portfolio, many months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, this is all the more important as there is a need for quality information from the real economy, for fair competition at the level of private companies and the least possible involvement of the state in the daily activity of companies," Citu said, according to Economica.net.

Starting September 1, another 50,000 cash registers, operated by medium-sized enterprises, will be connected to ANAF's systems.

ANAF will complete the data collection and monitoring process on November 1, when 450,000 cash registers installed at small businesses will be integrated into its electronic system.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)