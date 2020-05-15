Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 08:29
Business
Romania's Govt. starts connecting retailers’ cash registers to central system
15 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first electronic cash registers operated by Romanian large-sized retailers will be connected to the tax collection agency's central system next week.

The mandatory reporting of the information about the receipts issued will be done in three stages, depending on the size of the companies, finance minister Florin Citu announced on May 14.

"Digitizing ANAF and the Finance Ministry has been my priority from the first moment I took over the portfolio, many months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, this is all the more important as there is a need for quality information from the real economy, for fair competition at the level of private companies and the least possible involvement of the state in the daily activity of companies," Citu said, according to Economica.net.

Starting September 1, another 50,000 cash registers, operated by medium-sized enterprises, will be connected to ANAF's systems.

ANAF will complete the data collection and monitoring process on November 1, when 450,000 cash registers installed at small businesses will be integrated into its electronic system.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 08:29
Business
Romania's Govt. starts connecting retailers’ cash registers to central system
15 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first electronic cash registers operated by Romanian large-sized retailers will be connected to the tax collection agency's central system next week.

The mandatory reporting of the information about the receipts issued will be done in three stages, depending on the size of the companies, finance minister Florin Citu announced on May 14.

"Digitizing ANAF and the Finance Ministry has been my priority from the first moment I took over the portfolio, many months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, this is all the more important as there is a need for quality information from the real economy, for fair competition at the level of private companies and the least possible involvement of the state in the daily activity of companies," Citu said, according to Economica.net.

Starting September 1, another 50,000 cash registers, operated by medium-sized enterprises, will be connected to ANAF's systems.

ANAF will complete the data collection and monitoring process on November 1, when 450,000 cash registers installed at small businesses will be integrated into its electronic system.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery