Real estate group Cascade launches investment division

Cascade Group, a family office with foreign capital and over two decades of experience in the real estate, investment, and financial fields in Romania, announced the launch of the Cascade Capital division.

"We launched this business line to identify and support real estate entrepreneurs, but we quickly came to the conclusion that we can use our experience to support players from other industries as well," said Cristian Stroe, director of the Cascade Capital division.

Through this strategic initiative, the Group aims to invest over EUR 40 million in the next 5 years, offering capitalization solutions adapted for players in the real estate market, entrepreneurs from other industries, and medium and small investors, according to the source, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The new division of the Group, led by a team of specialists with experience in investments, real estate developments, and the financial/banking field, Cascade Capital, offers customized capital solutions for real estate developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and small and medium enterprises, reports the company.

The company is looking for partners with a solid reputation who develop attractive projects and are looking for an injection of additional capital in the current conditions of limiting bank financing, the source said.

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)