Carrefour reports above-average expansion in Romania in Q4

French retail group Carrefour announced that its sales in Romania rose by 9% in like-for-like terms (filtering out the impact of chain expansion) in the last quarter of 2022, which was the second-highest growth rate among the group's national subsidiaries.

"Romania had an excellent evolution in 2022 within the Group, confirming that Central and Eastern Europe is the fastest-growing region in the European Union," said Régis Moratin, Carrefour Romania.CFO, according to Economedia.ro.

Carrefour Romania recorded a 17.8% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, mainly due to the good performance of hypermarkets, in a normalized context for those located in shopping centres.

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)