Courier company Cargus expands SHIP & GO network through partnership with Froo Romania

Courier company Cargus announced a new partnership with Froo Romania aimed at expanding its SHIP & GO out-of-home delivery network across the country. This allows customers to send or collect parcels from nearby locations, offering an alternative to traditional home delivery.

Under the agreement, SHIP & GO services are already available in 20 Froo stores in Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, with further expansion planned throughout 2026.

“Expanding the SHIP & GO network is a strategic priority for Cargus, and the partnership with Froo enables us to accelerate this development and increase the accessibility of our services,” said Anda Bucșan, Chief Customer Officer, Cargus.

Parcels delivered to Froo locations can be picked up or dropped off directly at checkout points, with stores clearly marked as SHIP & GO partners. Locations are also available on the company’s website and mobile app.

Cargus’ SHIP & GO network currently includes more than 2,100 points nationwide.

With over 30 years of experience, Cargus is the first courier company on the Romanian market. It currently employs more than 2,600 staff and collaborators and operates five national sorting centres, two gateway facilities, and 36 depots across the country. In addition, it runs a cross-border hub in Poland for international courier services.

In 2021, Cargus acquired QeOPS, one of the leading providers of e-fulfillment services and customized logistics solutions in Romania. Since early 2019, it has been part of the Mid Europa Partners Investment Fund. Recently, Mid Europa signed a sale agreement with Sameday, with the transaction currently pending approval from the relevant authorities.

Froo Romania is part of the Polish Żabka Group, one of the leading European retailers in the convenience segment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)