Car production in RO up 2% in Jan-Feb after 12% advance in February

The number of cars produced in Romania in February increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, to 44,111 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), published on March 10.

This resulted in a more modest 1.9% combined annual advance for the first two months of the year, after the disappointing 8.3% annual contraction marked in January.

Out of the total number of cars produced in February, 24,878 units were Dacia, and 19,233 were Ford.

In the first two months of this year, the production of cars in Romania reached the volume of 79,282 units, of which 40,694 Dacia and 38,588 Ford respectively.

According to official statistics, in the first two months of this year, new car registrations reached 17,953 units, up 39.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

andrei@romania-insider.com