Over 2,000 people died in car accidents in Romania last year, an increase over 2015, after the number of victims had fallen steadily in the last seven years.

More than 11,600 people died because of diseases, most of them cardiovascular, according to a report from the National Institute of Legal Medicine ‘Mina Minovici’ Bucharest, reports local News.ro.

The coroner offices in Romania performed almost 22,000 autopsies in 2016, violent deaths accounting for 46% of these cases.

Deaths in accidental circumstances accounted for the largest share (36%) of violent deaths last year. Car accidents ranked second, with 21%, whereas suicides represented 24% of the total number of violent deaths.

Homicide cases amounted to 339 last year, confirming the downward trend observed in the last 24 years. Deadly work accidents registered 257 victims in 2016, after a period of steady decline between 2007 and 2013.

The number of suicides amounted to 2,459 last year. The large majority were among men, with 82% of the total cases.

