Canadian attacked by bear while camping in Romanian mountain resort

A 54-year-old Canadian was attacked by a bear while camping in the Marului Valley area in Azuga, a popular mountain resort in Romania’s Prahova Valley, local Mediafax reported.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. The tourist was alone in his tent, sleeping, when the bear attacked him. The animal was most likely searching for food.

Fortunately, the man suffered only minor injuries. He was the one who called the emergency number 112 to call for help.

Estimations say that Romania’s forests are home to about 6,000 brown bears, the largest population in the European Union. Unfortunately, there have been many cases of bears going out of the forests to look for food in nearby localities and, in some cases, this even led to human-bear conflicts.

[email protected]