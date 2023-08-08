Calum Scott returns to Romania for Summer in the City festival in Bucharest

Calum Scott is returning to Romania for the Summer in the City festival, which will take place in Constitution Square in Bucharest between August 18-19.

With an impressive career behind him, singer Calum Scott has gained international recognition for his powerful voice and emotionally charged compositions. His debut album, "Only Human," reached number 1 on iTunes in over 20 countries and sold over a million adjusted copies. His hit single, "You Are The Reason," earned him a platinum record. He has also garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide, according to B365.ro.

The singer was born and raised in the city of Hull in England. After releasing several impactful hits, Scott became one of the most popular stars in the UK music scene. The artist's compelling version of the song "Dancing on My Own" quickly became a hit, reaching number two on the UK charts. He captivated the audience on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. He gained global recognition with a cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own," performing it on the show. Following this immense success, the artist managed to build a career as a soulful pop artist.

Currently one of the most beloved and celebrated artists, Calum Scott is eagerly awaited by fans for his second performance in Romania at the Summer in the City festival. The festival will take place between August 18-19 in Constitution Square.

The Summer in the City festival will bring international artists to Bucharest, including Robbie Williams.

The festival also offers the Romanian audience the opportunity to enjoy live performances alongside Calum Scott, Jason Derulo, The Editors, Abby Roberts, Nicole Cherry, and other artists from Romania.

Tickets for the Summer in the City festival are available on the official event website, SummerCity.ro, and IaBilet.ro.

(Photo source: Calum Scott on Facebook)