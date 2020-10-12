French Catinvest group adds more office and retail space to Craiova project

French real estate group Catinvest, which owns and manages the Electroputere Parc in Craiova, southern Romania, opened the first class A office building as part of its strategy to consolidate the project.

The new offices are part of a mixed-use building of 12,300 sqm.

The developer will complete a similar building with an area of 12,700 sqm in the second quarter of 2021.

The total investment in the two buildings amounts to EUR 39 million.

By the building inaugurated, Electroputere Parc adds 4,300 sqm of commercial space and 8,000 sqm of office space, plus 650 underground parking spaces for customers and employees.

The new commercial spaces have already been rented to retailers such as Hervis, Volvo, Pepco, Takko, Sportissimo, and several cafes and restaurants.

The Class A office building is also almost fully occupied.

The main tenant that occupies 60% of the gross leasable area is HELLA, an important car parts supplier specialized in lighting and electronics systems for the car industry, which has 4,500 employees in Romania.

"This expansion is another step in Catinvest's strategy for Electroputere Parc, confirming our strong commitment to developing Craiova and the entire region. Electroputere Parc is already a major center in the south of the country, extremely well positioned in the city and very accessible, offering access to over 200 top brands in retail and entertainment, all in one place, spread over a total area of 90,000 sqm. The addition of the first Class A offices in Craiova will bring more value to the local economy," said Jibril Semour, general manager of Catinvest Eastern Europe.

