BVB rally after Hidroelectrica IPO dividends only partly confirmed so far

02 October 2023

The dividends distributed by Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) after the Hidroelectrica IPO in the summer are expected to push up prices at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), but the surge seen in the first part of September 29 (the dividend payment day) was short-lived.

After a 2% rise in the first couple of hours of the trading day, the blue chips index BET ended only 0.87% above the previous day’s closing level, Ziarul Financiar reported.

On August 18 2023, FP’s shareholders approved the payment of a special dividend in the gross amount of RON 1.7225 per share resulting from collections, amounting to RON 9.28 billion – to distribute the money received from the initial public offer of shares held in Hidroelectrica. The ex-dividend date was September 7, and the payment date was September 29.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)

