Busiest subway line in Bucharest will be revamped

Bucharest’s subway line 2, which connects the city’s Southern residential area with the center and the Northern office district, will be revamped by 2020, reports local Profit.ro.

The rail will be changed and the end-of-the-line depots will be modernized to allow shorter intervals between trains. The project is still in the design phase but the tender for the execution part should be launched this year.

Subway line 2 from Berceni to Pipera became operational in 1986 and has a length of 36.5 kilometers. Half of the people who use the subway every day in Bucharest travel on this line.

Two of the stations on this line, Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera, recorded the highest increases in passenger traffic last year. Some 7 million passengers passed through the Aurel Vlaicu station last year, up by 7% compared to 2016, according to subway operator Metrorex. The Pipera station saw some 6 million passengers.

The Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera stations serve the busiest office hub in Bucharest.

