Travel restrictions: Romania adds Bulgaria, Poland to the “green list”

Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary are among the countries included on Romania’s new “green list” published on May 21, Digi24 reported. Travellers arriving from countries on this list do not need to quarantine.

Earlier this month, the Romanian authorities have introduced a new classification of countries with epidemiological risk. Thus, the countries/areas are now rated as green, yellow or red, according to the COVID-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days.

Travellers coming to Romania from countries on the yellow or red lists need to quarantine for 14 days. However, those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

Those arriving from countries on the yellow list are also exempt from quarantine if they show a negative PCR test conducted at most 72 hours before entering the country.

Several categories of professionals, officials, and athletes, who do not display symptoms associated with COVID-19, are also exempt from quarantine.

Countries such as Argentina, Costa Rica, Sweden, Lithuania, Cyprus, Nepal, Brazil, India, Slovenia, France, and Belgium are on the “red list.” Meanwhile, the “yellow list” includes around 30 countries, among them Turkey, Greece, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Spain, and the US.

Meanwhile, besides Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary, the “green list” also includes Cuba, Ecuador, Liechtenstein, Norway, Ireland, Russia, Japan, Finland, Portugal, and Great Britain.

The new lists, published on May 21, are available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)