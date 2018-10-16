Southern Romania commune looks at building airport

Budeşti, a commune in southern Romania’s Vâlcea county, is looking to build an airport to attract more business to the area, Digi24.ro reported.

The commune is located five km away from Râmnicu Vâlcea, the largest city in the county. It hosts an industrial park and has transformed 80 hectares of land into spaces for plants and offices. The number of employees working with the companies in the industrial park was expected to reach 3,000 this year. One of the largest companies in the Budeşti industrial park is French car parts producer Faurecia.

The runway of the planned airport should have 900 meters in length and serve light aircraft and helicopters. The project of the airport, to be built from local funds, will be ready next year.

“First of all it will help with the [e.n emergency rescue service] SMURD helicopters. And of course, it will be for small, private planes. We think it is a good facility for the Vâlcea county,” Ion Vlădulescu, the mayor of the commune, explained, quoted by Digi24.ro.

Budești is made up of eight villages: Barza, Bercioiu, Bârsești, Budești, Linia, Piscu Pietrei, Racovița and Ruda. It has a population of 5,600 people.

(Photo: Comuna Budești – Județul Vâlcea Facebook Page)

