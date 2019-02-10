Romania Insider
Bucharest’s subway network expands to the south with one new station
02 October 2019
Romania’s Transport Ministry, the Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex and Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall signed on Tuesday, October 1, a protocol for the construction of a new subway station on north-south subway line (M2 line) Pipera - Berceni.

The project entails, actually, the southward expansion of the existing line by the use of existing rails, which will be upgraded, and the construction of a new station, Agerpres reported.

The southern part of the city hosts a multitude of residential projects but lacks necessary infrastructure.

According to the official announcement, the subway station will be built above ground and will be located between the Berceni subway station and Bucharest belt road.

The M2 subway line is also subject to an expansion and upgrade project aimed at developing it northward, where a large number of office buildings are located.

(Photo source: Metrorex.ro)

