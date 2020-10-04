Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:25
Business
Long-awaited subway line in western Bucharest to open this July
10 April 2020
The 7-km subway line serving the residents of Drumul Taberei neighborhood in western Bucharest will be commissioned and opened for public service on June 30, transport minister Lucian Bode announced, according to Economica.net.

The new line will bring Bucharest’s subway network to a total of 78 km while the number of stations will increase by 10 to 63.

The project’s cost was RON 3.4 billion, or some EUR 700 million.

The contract for the works at the subway line in Drumul Taberei was signed in 2011, when the project was scheduled for completion in 2014. The constructor was a consortium formed by Astaldi (Italy), FCC (Spain), Delta ACM and AB Construct (Romania).

However, the 7-km line is only part of the 5th line of Bucharest subway, with the other part crossing the city center and stretching toward the eastern part of the capital city.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania.

1
 

