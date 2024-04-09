Bucharest subway campaign celebrates Roma culture this month

The Bucharest subway is hosting until April 15 a campaign aimed at celebrating Roma culture. This is done through a series of short videos running on screens in subway stations, as part of a cultural project carried out by the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher, in partnership with Metrorex and Art Safari.

The project, the initiators say, aims to change mentalities, reduce stereotypes in Romanian society, and contribute to the development of intercultural dialogue.

“Every people or minority needs identity markers and assumed elites, from the ethnic point of view. In the case of the Roma, the need to promote their culture and elite is even greater because Roma young people and children need Roma models assumed and recognized by the entire Romanian society so that they understand that they can achieve their own personal and professional goals,” said Mihai Neacșu, Director of the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher.

The project was launched on April 8, when the International Roma Day is celebrated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)