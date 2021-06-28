Profile picture for user andreich
Bucharest Stock Exchange top index climbs to new all-time high

28 June 2021
The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET went up by 1.6% on Friday (June 25) to close at a new record high of 11,875 points.

The BET climbed above 11,000 points for the first time at the end of March, breaking its previous record set in July 2007, and since then, it has continued to set new highs.

The Romanian capital market’s evolution is correlated to that of big markets in Western Europe, which are also at or close to all-time highs. The European markets have been boosted by positive data that show a robust post-pandemic recovery.

The BET has gained 21% since the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, the BET-TR, which also includes the dividends paid by the BET companies, has returned almost 25% year-to-date.

The BET’s top performers this year are industrial group Teraplast (TRP), whose shares have doubled since the beginning of this year, nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), up 60%, and medical services provider MedLife (M), up over 55%. Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP) is also up by almost a third this year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

