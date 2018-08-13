Bucharest Stock Exchange group ups profit by 36% in first half

Bucharest Stock Exchange group recorded a net profit of almost RON 7 million (EUR 1.5 million) in the first half of this year, up 36% compared to the result in the same period of 2017.

The group’s operational revenues reached RON 21.3 million (EUR 4.58 million), up 5% year-on-year, due to increased trading activity.

Share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange went down by 10% in the first half, to RON 5.81 billion (EUR 1.25 billion) but fixed income trading was 15 times higher year-on-year, at RON 1.47 billion (EUR 315 million).

