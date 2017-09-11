Bucharest Science Festival starts end-September

The fifth edition of the Bucharest Science Festival takes place between September 27 and October 1. The event aims to make numerous topics pertaining to science more clear and interesting to a wide audience.

The theme of this year’s event is exploration, be it in its geographical sense or seen as the scrutiny of new ideas, concepts or ways of thinking. As such, the areas of artificial intelligence, genetics, medicine, astronautics, or exobiology will come under focus at the festival.

The program of the event includes experiments and demonstrations for both children and adults, lectures delivered by Romanian and international scientists, and screenings of documentary films.

The Science @ School sections brings meetings of school pupils with various Romanian and foreign researchers, while the How does it work? Section offers the public the chance to learn the story of common appliances and objects.

The program of the event is being updated here.

(Photo source: Bucharest Science Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]