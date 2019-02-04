Bucharest to resume lifting illegally parked cars

Bucharest authorities could resume lifting illegally parked cars in the city this spring, Bucharest deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu said on Friday, February 1.

The municipality could pass a project in this sense on February 20, he added, according to local Mediafax. The authorities will charge RON 500 (over EUR 100) for releasing the car plus a parking fee of RON 60 per-day.

The project regarding the lifting of cars parked illegally on the capital’s major boulevards was debated on Friday at the City Hall.

Bucharest district authorities used to seize illegally parked cars in the past, often in controversial partnership with private companies that kept most of the earnings generated by these activities. In 2015, the Supreme Court invalidated all the partnerships ruling that the city halls were not entitled to act on matters of public traffic.

Based on new legislation passed recently, Local Police officers will assist the City Hall’s specialized company in issuing fines and lifting the illegally parked cars.

[email protected]

(photo source: Shutterstock)