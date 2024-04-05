Bucharest Pride holds 2024 edition in June

The 19th edition of Bucharest Pride, the largest event dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community in Romania, will be held from June 21 to 29, 2024. A host of events will be organized under the We are ready slogan, part of a program that will culminate with the Bucharest Pride March on June 29.

According to the local ACCEPT Association, more than 25,000 people are expected in the streets to celebrate diversity and claim the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are ready for a Romania where LGBTQIA+ people and their families are seen, recognized, and protected. Adopting laws that respond to these real needs can no longer be delayed,” the organizers said in the press release.

In 2023, the LGBTQIA+ community march in Bucharest attracted over 25,000 people, far more than in 2022, when 15,000 participants joined the demonstration. For 2024, the organizers expect many more participants to join the march on June 29.

Meanwhile, several other events will be organized in the capital city as part of the 2024 Bucharest Pride. The organizers had thus launched a call for applications among artists and promoters of community projects. Until April 21, they can send proposals for events for Pride Week (June 21-29), events and activities for Pride Park (which may be scheduled outdoors on June 28 and 29), and artistic performances for the Pride Park stage (June 28-29). The form for proposals is available here.

According to the data published in the most recent ACCEPT study, the level of support and empathy of Romanians towards LGBTQIA+ families has grown considerably in recent years. More than half (56%) of respondents agree with marriage or another form of legal recognition of same-sex families, which is 13 percentage points more than in 2021. In addition, 72% of Romanians believe that their families would have nothing to lose if same-sex couples had equal rights.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ACCEPT Association; credit: Claudiu Popescu)