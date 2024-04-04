Bucharest’s Open Streets event kicks off 2024 edition this weekend

Open Streets, Bucharest - Urban Promenade, the largest outdoor project organized by the City Hall, will start its fourth edition this Saturday, April 6. This year, until October 13, Calea Victoriei avenue and other streets across the city will become pedestrian-only zones on weekends.

During the 2024 edition, the temporary pedestrian areas will host a series of events such as theatre performances, dance shows, live street concerts, children's creative workshops, exhibitions, sports activities, and play areas.

Calea Victoriei will become pedestrian-only on the first weekend, April 6-7, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, on the segment Victoriei Square - the intersection with Gheorghe Manu street, respectively the Dacia Boulevard - Splaiul Independenței section.

During the weekends when the Open Streets event takes place, road traffic on Calea Victoriei resumes during the night until the morning (Saturday to Sunday), from 11:00 pm until 09:00 am. According to the organizers, for the participants' safety, the bicycle lanes are also closed on the road segments where the cars are banned.

In 2023, more than 1 million locals and tourists attended the Open Streets event, with an average of over 43,000 Bucharest residents every weekend. Hundreds of local and international artists offered participants a diverse range of cultural and artistic experiences in over 600 events.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB; credit: Sorin Nainer)